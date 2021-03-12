City of Hialeah to Open COVID-19 Vaccination Center

The City of Hialeah is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination center Monday.

Mayor Carlos Hernandez said the site, which is located at Bucky Dent Park on 2250 W. 60th Street, will inoculate 200 people daily for 60 days.

The site will be open to front-line workers, firefighters, police, education workers and health care workers. In order to be vaccinated, workers must present their ID and workplace credentials.

Anyone who is under 60 years of age with an underlying medical condition must provide the Determination of Extreme Vulnerability document signed by their doctor or physician. Click here for the form.

Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a news release. Only first-time shots will be available at the site.

The center will be open starting Monday at 8:30 a.m.