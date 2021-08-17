City of Hollywood to Limit Access to City Buildings, Indoor Facilities Amid COVID Surge

The City of Hollywood will be limiting access to city buildings and indoor facilities amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Officials said Tuesday that all city facilities, including Hollywood City Hall and various community centers, will be closed to the public for indoor activities starting Monday, August 23. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, according to a news release.

Outdoor recreation facilities, such as playgrounds, sports fields and tennis courts, will remain open, the release said. Parks, the marina and the Driftwood Community Pool will also remain open.

Outdoor events, like the ArtsPark Friday Night Movie, will continue to operate. Indoor art studios at the ArtsPark Gallery, however, will be closed.

Community centers will be closed and all indoor activities will be cancelled with the exception of school aftercare and Barry University programs.

Officials said the new ruled will be implemented amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and the elevated risk to public health.