City of Hollywood wants to calm traffic and add more bike lanes on roadways

The City of Hollywood has applied for two Complete Street Grants, worth up to $6 million in total, which could go towards swapping out traffic lanes for bike lanes in portions of the city.

The proposed areas where the city wants to implement the changes include Polk Street between North 26th Avenue to Dixie Highway and West Park Road between 56th Avenue and North Park Road.

“The first goal is to improve vehicle safety on this particular stretch of road and the second goal is to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety,” said Mark Johnson, a senior project manager in the Department of Development Services, Engineering, Transportation and Mobility Division with the City of Hollywood.

On Polk Street, one car lane could be re-purposed into one bi-directional bike lane or another option of two multi-purpose trails.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On West Park Road, the proposed plan would reconfigure one eastbound and one westbound car lane into buffered bike lanes.

West Park Road was selected for the plan as it was identified as a problem area for speeding and accidents. A memorial marked the spot where a motorcyclist was recently killed on West Park Road and 37th Avenue.

“This particular section of West Park Road has been identified as an area with lots of vehicle conflicts and we’ve had a lot of accidents here primarily due to vehicles speeding," Johnson said. "So we did an additional study and identified that this particular segment would be a perfect area to do what we call a road diet. We’re gonna reduce one lane in each direction so we just have a single lane and we’re going take the other lane and we’re going to convert it into a bicycle lane."

The city has had public meetings and has received input from the community on this application for grants.

“Bike lanes are always a good thing. Reducing car lanes, well that might not be so good,” said Tim Williams, a Hollywood resident.

“I feel like it’s a good idea to have bike lanes, but I also feel like removing the lane from the cars is just going to make traffic worse,” said Madison Ippoliti, who works in Hollywood.

“Being a biker, I know how it is to ride in the streets, especially in my neighborhood in Hollywood and it would help tremendously and keep cars in their lane,” said Matthew Rivera, a cyclist who lives in Hollywood.

Both Traffic Calming Projects aim to reduce the speed of cars while also improving sidewalks and crosswalks to create safer, more accessible spaces for cyclists and pedestrians.

The funds from the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization would cover the construction costs for both projects. About $750,000 would come from the city’s pocket for design, engineering, contingency, operations and maintenance costs. The funds are expected to be awarded sometime in September or October of 2024. If the city is approved for the grant, construction could begin in 2030.