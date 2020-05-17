City of Miami Announces First Phase of Partial Reopening to Begin Wednesday

What to Know The City of Miami has announced it will begin a partial reopening of the area’s economy this Wednesday

City officials say the first phase of reopening will follow the social distancing guidelines created by the county.

That means indoor capacity for retail stores would be set at 50% capacity. Face coverings must be worn in public, and people are asked to stay 6 feet away from others.

"There is a responsible way of doing this and there is an irresponsible way of doing this. We can either continue on the positive trend towards Phase 2 or be forced to abandon it,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in a statement. “I trust, however, that Miamians will do the right thing and, together, we’ll come out of this stronger than ever.”

The city has created a website that explains the guidelines businesses must follow before reopening May 20th.

While most guidelines follow those created by Miami-Dade, the city has also added their own rules.

26 city parks will reopen during the first phase, but parkgoers are only allowed to visit parks on their own, or with a member of their household.

Also, unlike the county, restaurants will not be part of the first phase of reopening. Instead, officials say restaurants will be allowed to reopen the following week, May 27th.

Miami was originally one of five cities in Miami-Dade that wished to reopen at a slower timeline than the county.

On Saturday, Miami Beach announced it would also begin the first phase of reopening on May 20th.