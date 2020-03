The City of Miami has announced a new coronavirus drive-thru testing site for residents 65 or older that will open in the coming days.

The testing will be done at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City starting Tuesday, March 31st.

Seniors must meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing and schedule an appointment ahead of time.

The site will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. The number to schedule an appointment is 305-960-5050.