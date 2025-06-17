City of Miami approves police agreement with ICE

The City of Miami has agreed to partner with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

The federal program, known as 287(g), allows local police officers to perform certain federal immigration enforcement functions.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This would include allowing officers to question, arrest and detain people who are suspected of violating immigration law.

Commissioners Joe Carollo, Miguel Angel Gabela and Ralph "Rafael" Rosado voted yes to the agreement, but Commissioners Christine King and Damian Pardo voted no.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"It is the climate that this legislation proposes, that is toxic for the City of Miami, because the climate we are looking at is one of fear and repression and not welcoming," Pardo said.

On Tuesday, people waited in line during a commission meeting, eager to chime in on Miami Police enforcing federal immigration laws.

For some it strikes a nerve.

"I was lucky enough to be born as a citizen, but that does not mean I didn’t see my mom struggle, my aunt struggle, I know the fear that there is when you are small and you have no idea if your mother is going to come back," said resident Yareliz Mendez Zamora.

In an exclusive interview with Jackie Nespral, Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier, spoke of the 287g agreements being a priority.

"At the end of the day we believe in the rule of law," he said. "I don’t believe people should be here illegally and we need to ensure that we are enforcing federal law‘s and supporting Homeland Security and ICE as best we can."

Other important items on the agenda consisted of setting term limits for elected officials, as well as changing city elections to even years so that they line up with presidential and gubernatorial elections, but the idea behind that is increasing voter turnout.