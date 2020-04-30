City of Miami Approves Rental, Utilities Assistance Program for Residents

The City of Miami has approved a plan that helps residents with rent and utilities costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of of City of Miami at 60% of the area median income or below can apply for assistance. Up to $1,500 in rent or utility assistance would be paid directly to a landlord or utility company.

“We know that the economic toll of COVID-19 has had an outsized impact on many of our residents, particularly when it comes to paying for essentials like monthly rent and utility bills,” said Mayor Francis Suarez. “This program will help our residents in need, and I thank our City Commission and administration for their efforts in moving this important program forward.”

Here are the details on how to apply for Miami's Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program: