City of Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency in Response to Spring Break Crowds

The City of Miami Beach was scheduled to host a press conference Saturday at 4 p.m. to declare a state of emergency and issue specific measures "related to crowd control during the spring break period."

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was expected to be in attendance along with other local and law enforcement officials.

Over the last week, police in Miami Beach have struggled with enforcing coronavirus regulations, and videos have surfaced on social media of large crowds.

On Friday, the Clevelander hotel announced it would temporarily pause its food and beverage service amid safety concerns over recent rowdy behavior in South Beach.

"Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area," a statement read.

"We will re-evaluate the situation over the coming days and decide whether to re-open or remain temporarily closed."

The news came after a wild Thursday night on Ocean Drive that started with a fight at a restaurant and ended in multiple arrests and police shooting pepper balls to disperse a large crowd.

"We’re seeing these crowds turn on officers, we’re seeing these crowds surround the officers and we can’t wait for an officer to be attacked, we have to be proactive," Miami Beach Police Sgt. Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Miami Beach officials have vowed to crack down this year on what they say are out-of-control spring break crowds, adding more officers, enforcing laws more stringently, and closing streets.

Despite the new measures, there have been many arrests and some violence reported, including a fatal shooting of a man earlier this week.