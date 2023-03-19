City of Miami Beach Issues State of Emergency, Curfew Following Weekend of Deadly Shootings

The City of Miami Beach has issued a state of emergency and set an 11:59 p.m. curfew after a tumultuous weekend of deadly shootings.

The measures come after a man died and another man was injured in a shooting in South Beach Friday night, and another deadly shooting in Miami Beach early Sunday morning.

The state of emergency and curfew are set to take effect on Sunday, March 19, 2023 through 6 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023.

The City Manager intends to impose similar additional curfew restrictions from Thursday, March 23, 2023 through Monday, March 27, 2023.

The city will hold a special commission meeting Monday at 4 p.m. to discuss restrictions moving forward.

The following safety measures will be in place:

Effective Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 11:59 p.m. through 6 a.m., a curfew shall be imposed for that area of the City bounded by 23 Street and Dade Boulevard on the north (including properties fronting the north side of 23 Street or Dade Boulevard), Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west, and the Atlantic Ocean on the east (“the curfew area”).

Businesses within the affected area shall close sufficiently in advance of the curfew in order to permit patrons to avoid violating the curfew.

Commercial businesses must admit their last guests within a time frame that allows them to leave by 11:59 p.m. each night. Hotels may continue business operations past the curfew, provided they are servicing hotel guests only.

Businesses other than hotels shall be permitted to continue to operate from 11:59 p.m. – 6 a.m. for delivery only. Takeout and pickup service is prohibited.

The curfew shall not apply to the provision of designated essential services, such as fire, police and hospital services, including the transportation of patients thereto, utility emergency repairs, and emergency calls by physicians, and the curfew shall also not apply to persons traveling to their places of employment to report for work and to return to their residences after their work has concluded.

All City residents requiring access to or from their homes, guests requiring access to or from their hotels, and employees / service providers of business establishments requiring access, including normally scheduled deliveries and janitorial services, shall be permitted. Residents are advised to return to the City prior to 11:59 p.m., in order to avoid any potential traffic delays once the curfew has taken effect. Hotel guests entering the City after the curfew is in place, may be required to show proof of lodging (such as a hotel reservation).

All roads or traffic patterns within the curfew area may be closed or rerouted as deemed necessary by the City Manager or Chief of Police. In order to manage access to our residential neighborhoods, the following restrictions will be in place:

Residents will be able to access the South of Fifth neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue only.

Residents will be able to access the Flamingo Park neighborhood via Alton Road. No access will be granted from Washington Avenue.

In addition to the existing License Plate Readers (LPR’s) along the main thoroughfares, mobile LPR’s will be utilized along the 5 Street corridor.

Ocean Drive will re-open to traffic the evening of Sunday, March 19, 2023.

All entry access to City-owned parking garages located within the designated curfew zone will be closed from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 through Monday, March 20, 2023. Vehicles will be allowed to exit parking garages at all times. Resident and employee access card holders will be able to access parking garages at all times.

The sale or distribution of any alcoholic beverage(s) for off-premises consumption, with or without payment or consideration, shall be prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023.