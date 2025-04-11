City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes dies at 80

City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes has died, his family announced Friday, following a hospitalization earlier this week.

"With profound sadness we announce the passing of City Commissioner Manolo Reyes," the brief statement shared on social media reads.

Reyes, who represented District 4 since 2017, announced that he was battling leukemia in 2023. The next year, he said it was in remission, the Miami Herald reported.

On Monday, his family issued a statement saying that "in the last 24 hours the Commissioner’s health has declined and he is currently hospitalized. We ask for prayers and privacy at this time, and express our deepest appreciation for the medical professionals overseeing his care."

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

The commissioner was a well-known public servant. Messages of support and condolences poured in minutes after his passing was announced.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez remembered him as "a devoted family man, fearless advocate, and true fighter" whose "warmth, laughter, and unwavering dedication to our community will never be forgotten." He also referenced his battle with cancer, saying "even in his toughest moments, he never gave up."

Reyes lived in his district, which covers Flagami and Coral Way, for "nearly five decades with his wife Selva 'Chacha' Reyes," according to the City of Miami.

The commissioner was born in Victoria de Las Tunas, Cuba, and "migrated to the United States with his parents in 1959 seeking political refuge from Fidel Castro’s regime," his biography reads. He graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, ran a small business and taught economics at Miami Dade College and Westland High School, "where he led the school’s Florida International University ('FIU') dual enrollment program in economics."

He is survived by two adult children and three grandchildren.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.