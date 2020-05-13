City of Miami Enlists FDOT in Clean-Up Of I-95 Homeless Camps

People with nowhere else to live are setting up camps under Interstate 95 in Miami's Overtown neighborhood, prompting the city to have the state Department of Transportation post "no trespassing" signs - warning violators could be arrested if they cross into an FDOT contractor's staging area.

The city Wednesday recruited that FDOT contractor to remove trash as police and city employees moved into the camps on NW 11th and 11th streets.

Ron Book, chair of the Homeless Trust, said he visited the sites last week.

"We have not seen encampments like that in over 20 years," he said, adding he was especially concerned with the residents' susceptibility to the novel coronavirus.

"I would agree with those who have indicated that they are violating the social distancing rules," Book said, noting tents were not properly spaced.

But he said the trust had nothing to do with Wednesday action, which some of the homeless said was an eviction.

"I have been evicted from my place of residence under the bridge for no apparent reason," one man told an activist with Dream Defenders, who witnessed the operation and provided video to NBC 6.

The city said any relocation was temporary, as they cleaned up the area.

"The homeless are still set up there ... and they resumed their normal activities after the clean-up," police spokesman Michael Vega told NBC 6.

But, with FDOT's reconstruction of the I95/SR836/I-395 interchange getting into full swing, those who live in affected work areas will sooner or later have to move on.

Being homeless is bad enough; being homeless during a pandemic can be especially dangerous.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued special guidance for homeless encampments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, recommending in most cases "people who are living unsheltered or in encampments (be allowed) to remain where they are."

Book, of the Homeless Trust, said he got word of the Miami/FDOT action and looked into it.

"It is not an action the homeless trust was involved in. The homeless trust had no knowledge of it. We will not ever participate in such an action" if it involved forcible relocation, Book said.