City of Miami Gardens Hosts Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration

City of Miami Gardens hosts the second annual Juneteenth Park-In and Party celebration Sunday.

The festival welcomed hundreds at Calder Casino on 21001 Northwest 27th Avenue.

According to a news release, last year, Miami Gardens was recognized as hosting one of the top Juneteenth Celebrations in the country by Essence Magazine.

"We want everybody to understand the legacy of black America is still alive," Mayor of Miami Gardens, Rodney Harris said. "We want to be able to tell our story and never forget what happened so we can tell our children stories of Juneteenth."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The theme for the 2022 celebration is "We Are One," hundreds attended to reflect about the meaning of this day.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, and Black Independence Day, celebrates the end of the Civil War and slavery.

This is just one of many events across the country that celebrated this federal holiday.