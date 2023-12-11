City of Miami holds emergency meeting to vote on budget. Here's what they unanimously approved

After hours of debating in an emergency meeting, the City of Miami unanimously approved a more than 1 billion dollar budget.

The commission voted on the budget originally in September, but the state said the count was invalid — threatening 56 million in tax revenue.

The budget was passed in September by a unanimous vote of 4. Missing was former commissioner Alex Diaz De La Portilla. He was arrested, then suspended over charges of bribery and money laundering.

“As a result we voted, the remaining 4 members of the commission voted unanimously we took that as a unanimous vote per pay statute”, said Arthur Noriega, Miami City Manager.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But Noriega says the Department of Revenue notified the city that the four-person vote did not comply with state laws— arguing the city must pass a budget with a five-person unanimous vote.

“We adamantly disagree with that discussed at the commission meeting and as a result, we decided to pursue and move forward with a unanimous vote,” said Noriega.

Now the state is threatening to withhold $56 million in tax revenue if the commission doesn't remedy the problem.

Monday night, one of the newest commissioners says he has concerns over the budget and tax rate.

“I don't feel comfortable voting for something that looks like a tax increase on the residents, enough as it is residents are struggling to maintain families, put food on the table and a ceiling over their head”, said Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela.

Commissioners are confused on whether the deadline to remedy is tonight or on December 18th.