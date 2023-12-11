City of Miami holds emergency meeting to vote on budget

An emergency meeting was held in Miami to vote on a budget — and it could leave the city with a $56 million shortfall.

The city commission passed the budget a few months ago but the state says that vote was invalid.

The state is calling the original vote into question and saying the $1 billion budget is invalid.

Monday night, Miami commissioners convened a special meeting to approve a billion-dollar budget and tax rate. The same budget was passed in September by a unanimous vote of 4.

Missing— former commissioner Alex Diaz De La Portilla. He was arrested, then suspended over charges of bribery and money laundering.

“As a result we voted, the remaining 4 members of the commission voted unanimously we took that as a unanimous vote per pay statute”, said Arthur Noriega, Miami City Manager.

But Noriega says the Department of Revenue notified the city that the four-person vote did not comply with state laws— arguing the city must pass a budget with a five-person unanimous vote.

“We adamantly disagree with that discussed at the commission meeting and as a result, we decided to pursue and move forward with a unanimous vote,” said Noriega.

Now the state is threatening to withhold $56 million in tax revenue if the commission doesn't remedy the problem.

Monday night, one of the newest commissioners says he has concerns over the budget and tax rate.

“I don't feel comfortable voting for something that looks like a tax increase on the residents, enough as it is residents are struggling to maintain families, put food on the table and a ceiling over their head”, said Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela.

Commissioners are confused on whether the deadline to remedy is tonight or on December 18th.