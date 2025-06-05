City of Miami mechanic and son arrested in nearly $500K chop shop bust: Cops

A mechanic for the City of Miami and his son were arrested for allegedly running a chop shop after nearly $500,000 worth of stolen cars were found on their properties, authorities said.

Jose Osvaldo Mena Crespo, 55, and son Jose Yamil Mena Gonzalez, 26, were arrested Wednesday on charges including grand theft of a vehicle, organized scheme to defraud, operating a chop shop, procuring the title of a stolen vehicle, dealing in stolen property and odometer altering or tampering, records showed.

According to arrest reports, the investigation into Mena Crespo, who's employed by the City of Miami General Services Administration as a heavy-duty mechanic, and his son began in April after a Florida Highway Patrol investigator noticed "inconsistencies" in multiple vehicles seen on Mena Crespo's property.

At the home were a Jeep, a Dodge Durango, a Chrysler 300 and a 1955 Buick, along with various parts from other vehicles, the reports said.

A closer inspection revealed "major component parts" in the vehicles that belonged to other vehicles that had been stolen, the reports said.

The Jeep was found with parts belonging to a 2018 Jeep Trackhawk worth $80,000 that was stolen in September of 2024 from the Hard Rock Casino, the reports said.

The Durango had parts belonging to a 2021 Durango Hellcat worth $77,000 that was stolen in May of 2024 from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the reports said.

Inside the Chrysler 300 were parts from a Dodge Charger worth over $52,000 that was reported stolen in November of 2024 from home on Flagler Drive in Miami Springs.

Parts from the Buick belonged to a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro worth $73,000 reported stolen in March of 2024 from Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, the reports said.

In addition, investigators found a Durango Hellcat on Mena Gonzalez's property that had been reported stolen on March 30 in Hialeah that had been sold in January for over $110,000, the reports said.

Mena Gonzalez claimed he'd bought the car for $5,000 from a random person who stopped in front of his home and offered to sell it, the reports said.

He said the unknown person told him he would get the title for the vehicle and come back, but never returned, the reports said.

"Mr. Mena Gonzalez did not ask the unknown person for any identification, complete a bill of sale, or otherwise document the transaction or the seller of the vehicle," the reports said.

Investigators said the vehicle had wires hanging out through the grill, indicating the horn was disabled when it was stolen, and the front passenger window had the glass punched.

In the backyard of Mena Gonzalez's home was a shed that contained the hood, bumpers and fenders for a silver Dodge Charger, the fenders for a blue Charger, and the bumper, hood and fenders and siding for a black Chevrolet Camaro, the reports said.

The value of the stolen vehicles was found to be over $466,000, the reports said.

A closer inspection found the vehicles had different mileages than when they were purchased.

For instance, the Durango had 81,060 miles when it was purchased but now had 3,781 miles, and the Jeep had 190,595 miles when purchased but now had 33,007 miles, the reports said.

The Chrysler had 109,475 miles at the time of purchase but now had 20,127 miles, investigators said.

Authorities searched Mena Gonzalez's phone and found he was in Hialeah at the time of the Durango theft and near the Hard Rock Casino when the Jeep was stolen, the reports said.

Investigators also discovered a 2018 white Dodge Challenger that Mena Crespo had previously sold contained parts from a 2019 Dodge Challenger worth $72,000 that had been stolen in November 2023 from The Boulevard, a luxury apartment building at 5700 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, the reports said.

When Mena Crespo acquired the 2018 Challenger it had 57,852 miles, then the miles dropped to 49,500, and when it was seized it had 33,437 miles, the reports said.

The father and son were both booked into jail and went before a judge on Thursday, who granted them both bond.