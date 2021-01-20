City of Miami, Miami-Dade County Launch Mobile Covid Vaccination Programs for Seniors

The City of Miami and Miami-Dade County have launched mobile COVID-19 vaccination programs to reach seniors, especially those living in public housing.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava discussed the launch of the program at Senior Campus in Little Havana Wednesday morning.

"We are here to put shots in peoples' arms," Levine Cava said. "These are folks that have not left their homes, folks that are afraid obviously for this disease and bringing it to them has been a real boon."

The site is the largest public housing facility for seniors in the county, with nearly 1,000 living there. Levine Cava said appointments had already been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and said there's great demand but it's outpacing the supply.

"The demand is huge, they're eager, they're desperate to get this vaccine," Levine Cava said. "We want vaccines, we are ready to vaccinate our people.

Meanwhile, the City of Miami was also launching their mobile vaccination program for seniors on Wednesday.

Mayor Francis Suarez, Commissioner Joe Carollo and others were holding a news conference at Las Palmas Residences to Southwest 1st Street to give more information on the program.