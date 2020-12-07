City of Miami Offering Tuition-Free Childcare Services for Families Struggling During the Pandemic

The City of Miami has announced a new program that will provide free tuition for three city-owned child learning centers, offering some financial relief for families still dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The learning centers offer children educational and recreational services from infancy to the age five. If eligible, families who live in the city will be able to enroll their children at no cost to themselves.

City officials say the program was made possible by a $600,000 federal Community Development Block Grant. The grant aims to provide assistance for families in need of childcare during the pandemic.

To be eligible, families must:

Provide proof of residency in the City of Miami (utility bill, check stub, etc.).

Provide proof of income - must be a member of a low-to-moderate household income.

Provide proof of child's age (birth certificate).

The city's three childcare centers are open year round from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and are located at:

Eaton Park Child Learning Center - 490 N.E. 61 Street

Lemon City Child Learning Center - 27 N.E. 58 Street

Moore Park Child Learning Center - 765 N.W. 36 Street

For more information on enrollment, call 305-759-3507, or send an e-mail to humanservices@miamigov.com.