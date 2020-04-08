City of Miami Orders People to Wear Face Masks at Grocery Stores, More

The city of Miami issued a measure Wednesday ordering all people at grocery stores, construction sites and more to wear face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The order states all employees and customers at grocery stores, pharmacies, retail food facilities and restaurants should wear a mask at all times. The order also applies to people performing construction on job sites.

The order is effective at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

A mask - which includes a face mask, homemade mask, or cloth covering with a scarf, bandana, handkerchief, or any other type of cloth covering - should cover the nose and mouth.

The cities of Miami Beach and Miramar have issued similar orders in the recent days. Officials have urged residents to avoid using N95 respirators and reserve them for healthcare workers.