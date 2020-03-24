coronavirus

City of Miami Orders Residents to ‘Shelter in Place’

City of Miami officials have ordered all residents to "shelter in place" and to remain home until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The order takes effect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Officials said all "non-essential" travel within the city is prohibited, with the exception of traveling to grocery stores and pharmacies, to work in support of "essential activities," and to perform essential services to homes, such as repair, landscaping and pool services.

Residents may engage in outdoor activities, but not in places that have already been closed. The city has already closed all non-essential businesses, parks, beaches and recreational facilities in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Unlike other states like New York and Illinois, Florida hasn't imposed a statewide shutdown. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he doesn't want to cause unnecessary financial hardship or create unintended consequences such as people fleeing the state and spreading the disease.

Miami has been the hardest hit city in Florida, with 181 confirmed cases as of Tuesday evening. One of those cases involve Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

