City of Miami Police Chief Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The City of Miami police chief announced Friday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"My symptoms are mild, my spirits are high and I have every reason to believe that I will have a full recovery," Chief Jorge Colina said in a statement to the department.

Colina said he will self-isolate until it's determined that he's made a full recovery. He appointed Deputy Chief Ronald Papier as the acting Chief of Police for the time being.

Colina had been in isolation previously after Mayor Francis Suarez was diagnosed with the virus. Colina tested negative then and had returned to work.

