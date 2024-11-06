Miami

City of Miami says private waste company possibly to blame for garbage pile left in Brickell street

It is unclear if the garbage was left in the street intentionally.

The City of Miami said it's not to blame for the pile of garbage left scattered across a Brickell street over the weekend.

Cameras captured the piles of trash in the area of 1395 Brickell Avenue on Sunday.

The city told NBC6 that a private waste company left the trash behind, however, it is unclear if that was done intentionally or unintentionally.

City of Miami Police closed off the street as Solid Waste crews responded to the scene for cleanup.

"We want to emphasize that this incident possibly involved a private waste company and not the City of Miami. We are currently conducting a further investigation into this matter to determine the cause and ensure compliance with all regulations," a city spokesperson stated.

MiamiBrickell
