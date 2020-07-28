City of Miami, UM's School of Medicine Offering Free COVID Testing to Kids Next Week

The City of Miami has announced a partnership with the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine to provide free COVID-19 testing next week to local kids.

Testing will take place from August 3rd until the 7th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pediatric Mobile Clinic located at 1901 Northwest 24th Avenue. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 305-243-2059.

The announcement comes one day after Vice President Mike Pence held a round table with researchers at the school to speak about the final-stage testing of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Pence said the government would not rush the process to approve a vaccine. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the timeline for the vaccine trials had been compressed, and the agency was conducting real-time review of the data but said the FDA “will not cut corners" to evaluate a vaccine.

“We want to ensure we move at a safe and effective pace. I want to assure the people of Florida and people all across this country that we will cut no corners in the development of this or any vaccine,” Pence told reporters after the round table.

In Miami under the phase III trial, 500 volunteers would be receiving a real shot and 500 others a dummy without being told which. Thousands of other participants are receiving the shots in other sites around the country.