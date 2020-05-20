City of Miramar Drops Plan to Furlough Full-Time Employees

The city of Miramar took the plan to furlough its full-time employees off the table Wednesday as dozens gathered outside city hall to protest.

It's a switch from exactly one week ago, when City Manager Vernon Hargray laid out the plan for each worker to take one furlough day per week, beginning June 11 and continuing through Dec. 9.

Hargray wrote that the furloughs, which translate to one eight-hour shift taken off for each 40-hour week, are necessary to “protect the financial stability" of the city.

At Wednesday's protest, Tom Tibero says he took vacation time to demonstrate.

"I've never seen anything like this in this city," he said.

And while the city no longer plans to furlough employees, officials say it will be able to tap into reserves at the end of September.