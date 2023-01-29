City of Miramar Honors Centenarian Resident with Drive-Thru Birthday Celebration

The City of Miramar has a centenarian resident living among us. Her name is Mrs. Ruby Campbell, and she celebrated her 101-birthday last week.

The City of Miramar surprised her with a drive-by celebratory along with Fire and Police Department from the Multi-Service Complex, 6700 Miramar Parkway to her home.

Commissioner Alexandra P Davis and most of Mrs. Davis children, grandchildren and great grandchildren attended to the celebration.

Campell's daughter Ms. Janet Campbell and other members of the family joined the Miramar Police and Fire Departments to the drive-by surprise for the centenarian.