City of North Miami appoints Cherise Gause as new police chief

The City of North Miami appointed Cherise Gause as its new police chief Monday.

Gause, currently known as the assistant police chief of the Miami Police Department, joins North Miami with over 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

"Her commitment to transparency, accountability, and cultivating trust between law enforcement and the community aligns perfectly with our department's values," the City of North Miami wrote in a news release.

According to the Miami Herald, Gause will be the fourth woman to lead a police department in Miami-Dade County.

Born in New York and raised in South Florida, Gause — of Haitian descent — became the first police officer in her family and quickly rose through the ranks.

She began her career as a dispatcher, according to the Herald, and ascended to overseeing the Field Operations Division, the largest segment of the Miami Police Department.

Gause is currently the first-ever Haitian American woman and one of three women to become Miami's assistant police chief.

Gause was a finalist for chief in Miami and Tampa as well.

Interim Chief Angel Rivera has held the position since Larry Juriga's retirement in March.