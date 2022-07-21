City of Pompano Beach, Broward Sheriff Office Holding Gun Buyback Event Saturday

This Saturday, the city of Pompano Beach in partnership with the Broward Sheriff's Office will hold a gun buyback program in an effort to keep unwanted firearms off the street.
The event will be a drive-thru at the E. Pat Larkins Center, located at 520 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Pompano Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As a 'thank you' for turning in the gun, BSO is looking to give monetary gift cards depending on the firearm turned in.
The reward is for the following:
- Small Caliber Pistols and Rifles: $25.00
- Revolvers and Semi-automatic Pistol: $75.00
- Semi-automatic Pistol (Calibers. 45, .50 and above and FN 5.7), Shotgun/Long Rifle (bolt action or breach operated, FN 5.7 and .50): $100.00
- Assault Type Rifle/Weapon (magazine or belt fed): $150.00
For those that plan to participate, BSO urges people to bring their firearms with no ammunition, unloaded in a secure bag inside your trunk with the cylinder or action open.
