City of Pompano Beach, Broward Sheriff Office Holding Gun Buyback Event Saturday

By Kevin Boulandier

This Saturday, the city of Pompano Beach in partnership with the Broward Sheriff's Office will hold a gun buyback program in an effort to keep unwanted firearms off the street.

The event will be a drive-thru at the E. Pat Larkins Center, located at 520 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Pompano Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a 'thank you' for turning in the gun, BSO is looking to give monetary gift cards depending on the firearm turned in.

The reward is for the following:

  • Small Caliber Pistols and Rifles: $25.00
  • Revolvers and Semi-automatic Pistol: $75.00
  • Semi-automatic Pistol (Calibers. 45, .50 and above and FN 5.7), Shotgun/Long Rifle (bolt action or breach operated, FN 5.7 and .50): $100.00
  • Assault Type Rifle/Weapon (magazine or belt fed):  $150.00

For those that plan to participate, BSO urges people to bring their firearms with no ammunition, unloaded in a secure bag inside your trunk with the cylinder or action open.

