CityPlace Doral shooting: Victims file lawsuit alleging negligence and breach of security

A brother and sister who were shot while enjoying a night out at CityPlace Doral have now filed a lawsuit against the mall and Martini Bar.

Yaniris Jerez is back home now recovering from a gunshot wound, but her husband, Carlos Milan, and her brother, Miguel, remain hospitalized. Milan is in critical condition at Ryder Trauma Center.

Via video recording, Jerez spoke from her home thanking the community for their support and letting everyone know her family still has a long road to recovery ahead.

New video shared by The Ferraro Law Firm Friday, shows all three of them dancing and enjoying themselves just 30 minutes before shots rang out on April 6.

Attorney Jim Ferraro, who now representing Yaniris and her brother, said it's not the first time CityPlace Doral has been the scene of a crime.

“There's been over five years there was over a thousand police calls to CityPlace,” said Ferraro. “There was a shooting at CityPlace that started with an altercation at the Martini Bar in January 2022.”

Both Martini Bar and Park Square 5, which owns CityPlace Doral, are named as defendants in a lawsuit alleging breach of security after police say Jamal Wood, 37, entered the bar with a gun.

“If Jamal Wood was not permitted to enter the premises nine people that were shot, including him himself who's now dead, it wouldn't have happened,” said Ferraro.

The lawsuit alleges that Martini Bar failed its patrons in many ways including not following its own security measures, not training its employees properly and failing to hire adequate security.

“What's the point of having security measures if you're not going to follow them, what's the point of having a screening device if you're not going to properly use it,” said Ferraro.

NBC6 reached out to a publicist representing Martini Bar as well as management for CityPlace Doral but we have not heard back yet.