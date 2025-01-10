Broward Sheriffs Office

Civil lawsuits may continue against Broward deputy accused of inaction during Parkland school shooting

The lawsuits were filed by victims’ family members and were consolidated in circuit court. Summary judgment would have ended the lawsuits and averted a potential trial.

By News Service of Florida

NBC Universal, Inc.

An appeals court Thursday upheld a ruling that allowed civil lawsuits to move forward against Scot Peterson, a former Broward County sheriff’s deputy and school-resource officer who was accused of failing to properly respond during the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Without explanation, a panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal rejected Peterson’s argument that a circuit judge should have granted summary judgment in his favor.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The lawsuits were filed by victims’ family members and were consolidated in circuit court. Summary judgment would have ended the lawsuits and averted a potential trial.

Nikolas Cruz, a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, killed 17 students and faculty members in the shooting.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Broward County Public Schools Dec 18, 2024

‘Alyssa's Alert' panic buttons, named for Parkland victim, coming to Broward Schools

Parkland school shooting Dec 12, 2024

Florida lawmakers propose rolling back gun control laws passed after Parkland shooting

Parkland school shooting Nov 4, 2024

Families settle court battle over who owns Parkland killer's name and likeness

In part, Peterson’s attorneys argued he did not have a legal “duty of care” and pointed to a state sovereign-immunity law that generally shields government employees from personal liability for on-the-job actions.

“Florida law is unequivocal that whether it is by reason of a lack of legal duty, by application of statutory immunity, or both, as a governmental employee, Peterson cannot be held liable for an alleged failure to stop Cruz from committing mass murder,” Peterson’s attorneys wrote in a brief at the appeals court. “Peterson was entitled to final summary judgment in his favor.”

But the plaintiffs’ attorneys wrote in a brief that Peterson had “an affirmative duty to respond to this situation by locating, engaging, and neutralizing” Cruz.

“A police officer who knows that a murderer is shooting a gun and likely killing people in a school has a mandatory operational-level obligation to respond,” the plaintiffs’ brief said. “That is his job. A police officer may have discretion to arrest or not arrest a drunk driver, but he has no discretion to walk by a store in which he sees that a robbery is being committed, or a school in which shots are being fired.”

The appeals-court panel was made up of Judges Dorian Damoorgian, Spencer Levine and Alan Forst.

This article tagged under:

Broward Sheriffs OfficeMarjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolParklandParkland school shooting
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us