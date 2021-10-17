Civil Rights Groups Rally Against Haitian Deportations Sunday

The Black Alliance for Just Immigration along with other South Florida civil rights groups rallied in Miami on Sunday against deportations of Haitian communities.

The march took place in Morningside Park, located at 750 NE 55th Terrace in Miami Sunday.

Community leaders and immigrant advocates in Miami joined the “National Week of Action for Black Migrants" after images of Haitian asylum seekers being reigned in by a border patrol agent on horseback using what appeared to be a whip or a long rein.

A joint statement by the groups said that "despite a national outcry that Biden offer these asylum seekers humanitarian parole, the Biden administration has instead deported and expelled almost 10,000 Black migrants in about a month."

According to the statement, the march is demanding authorities "end Title 42 program that has been rejected by human rights activists as well as challenged by federal judges as an inhumane program and to immediately stop the deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers who are attempting to flee to safety and provide permanent protections and citizenship to the thousands of undocumented immigrants in the US."

Title 42 is a Trump-era policy that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention implemented to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in March 2020.

Under Title 42, the Trump administration blocked most asylum-seekers from entering the U.S. and turned them back into Mexico, regardless of their nationalities.

The Biden administration lifted the policy for children who arrived unaccompanied, but kept it for families and single adults.