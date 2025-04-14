‘A friend to everyone': Classmates mourn 17-year-old killed in Boca Raton plane crash

Classmates are mourning a 17-year-old who was killed along with her father and grandfather when the small plane they were on crashed in Boca Raton last week.

Brooke Stark was with her father, 54-year-old Stephen Stark, and grandfather, 81-year-old Robert Stark, when the Cessna 310 they were in crashed near Boca Raton Airport Friday morning.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Stark was a senior at Atlantic High School in Delray Beach. Many students at the school wore blue on Monday in her honor, while some gathered at the crash site after school to pay their respects.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“They started the hashtag #BlueforBrooke. We’re basically trying to wear blue as much as possible to spread awareness about the situation and just show love because it was a loss of a life," student Jason Timothee said. “She was pretty much just a nice person in general and it was a really a shock to a lot of people that knew her.”

Classmates who knew her said Stark was very involved as president of the National Honor Society. They said the school had grief counselors on campus.

"She was kind. She was outgoing. I feel like there’s a lot of words that you can say but it really just doesn’t encapsulate everything that she was," student Ryan Monestime said. "She was so much because she was a friend to everyone and she was nice. But there are so many more aspects."

Police identified the deceased as 81-year-old Robert Stark, 54-year-old Stephen Stark and 17-year-old Brooke Stark

The three family members were heading to Tallahassee when something went wrong in the air. Viewer videos captured the final moments of the plane low in the air before it went down.

A man who was driving was almost hit by the plane as it came crashing down next to his car, but he miraculously survived.

A driver who was nearly struck by a small plane as it crashed in Boca Raton Friday morning killing the three people on board said he's lucky to be alive. NBC6's Amanda Plasencia reports

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. A preliminary report will be released in about 30 days.