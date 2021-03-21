Clear Skies, Low Humidity as South Florida Settles Into Spring

It's a beautiful spring day, so if you were looking to get outside, you're in luck.
Although Saturday was not a perfect day, the stubborn clouds were able to break for many folks and our showers were only isolated.
Local
Sunday’s forecast is a lot easier…clouds in the morning and sunshine is the afternoon. Other than an early sprinkle, it should be dry.
Humidity levels continue to be amazing on a northwest wind and that really doesn’t start changing until mid-week and into next weekend when things get sticky again.
Highs today will be exactly normal at 81° and slowly climb each day over the next week.
The area of low pressure just offshore that made Saturday’s forecast a bit complicated is still stirring up the ocean and sending large swells westward. That means boaters are under a Small Craft Advisory and beachgoers will face a high risk for dangerous rip currents today.