6 Tiny Cat Breeds That Are Hard to Resist

These six tiny cat breeds pack a lot of personality into kitten-sized packages and weigh no more than 10 pounds. 

6 photos
1/6
Getty Images
Quiet and friendly, the Scottish fold cat weighs about 9 pounds and needs only a moderate amount of attention. These cats are generally healthy and make great family pets.
2/6
Getty Images
At just 6 pounds, the Cornish rex cat is one of the tiniest breeds. These cats are quiet, low maintenance and good with people. They live to be about 12 years old.
3/6
Getty Images
The Singapura cat is a quiet, playful breed that needs lots of attention. These cats weigh about 6 pounds and live an average of 13 years.
4/6
Getty Images
Adult American curl cats weigh no more than 10 pounds. These cats, named for the distinctive shape of their ears, enjoy lots of activity and attention.
5/6
Getty Images
The Devon rex cat weighs between 8 and 10 pounds and lives for about 13 years. This friendly, lively breed requires regular grooming and lots of attention.
6/6
Getty Images
Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. These small felines weigh between 6-9 pounds. And while considered a "dwarf" cat breed, munchkin cats fit all other size indicators of a normal adult-sized cat, except for their legs.

This article tagged under:

Catspetsclear the shelterscat breeds

More Photo Galleries

9 Hypoallergenic Cat Breeds That Won't Make You Sneeze
9 Hypoallergenic Cat Breeds That Won't Make You Sneeze
PHOTOS: Building 1200 Shown for First Time Since Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Shooting
PHOTOS: Building 1200 Shown for First Time Since Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Shooting
PHOTOS: Parkland Victims Remembered in Emotional Victim Impact Statements on Day 10 of Shooter's Trial
PHOTOS: Parkland Victims Remembered in Emotional Victim Impact Statements on Day 10 of Shooter's Trial
PHOTOS: Families Describe Lasting Impact of Parkland Shooting to Jury on Day 11 of Gunman's Penalty Trial
PHOTOS: Families Describe Lasting Impact of Parkland Shooting to Jury on Day 11 of Gunman's Penalty Trial
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us