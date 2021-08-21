Bald Eagle Released Into The Wild After Fractured Wing

A young bald eagle was released on the border of Everglades National Park Saturday morning. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was the one tasked with releasing the bald eagle into the wild.

The release a was a collaboration between Lloyd Brown, the staff at Wildlife Rescue of Dade County, Ron Magill and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment at the Zoo Miami Foundation, Dr. Don Harris, and the volunteers of the Audubon Eagle Watch Program.

The national bird was rehabilitated for five and half months after suffering a wounded wing.

The video shows that once the crate door was opened she hesitated a bit to get her bearings and then majestically flew in the the pine land forest of the national park to the cheers of onlookers.

During the eagle's rehabilitation, the chick was taught to hunt, fly and fend for herself while recovering from surgery after a severely fractured wing that she suffered when she fell 85 feet from a nest that was destroyed during a storm, according to Zoo Miami.

"It was days like today that led me to begin working at the zoo more than 41 years ago and I couldn't be prouder to have been part of this wonderful effort," Ron Magill, a Zoo Miami Goodwill Ambassador said.