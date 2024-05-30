A kitten was recently rescued from the middle of a busy highway by a Florida police officer, with the help of a passing truck driver.

Officer Thomas Stanfield of the Alachua Police Department was on patrol when he noticed the kitten in the middle of the roadway.

Stanfield got an assist from a truck driver who helped block traffic.

The rescue was caught by the officer’s bodycam.

"I just found a baby kitten in the middle of 441," Stanfield reported to his fellow officers.

The officer’s bodycam shows the kitten riding away with the officer.

The kitten was not hurt and has found a home with one of the department's dispatchers.