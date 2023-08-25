Cats abandoned at Humane Society of Greater Miami need forever homes

The Humane Society of Greater Miami is looking for forever homes for several cats who were abandoned at the shelter in poor health and in desperate need of attention.

According to a news release Friday, 11 Scottish Fold and British Shorthair kittens and cats were left outside of the adoption center in crates with filthy, matted fur and several health issues, leading those at the shelter to believe that they were part of a horrible breeding situation. On top of their poor health conditions, the cats were poorly socialized and extremely reserved and fearful.

All seven kittens suffered from severe upper respiratory infections, the shelter said, and all four adult cats suffered from mastitis. One of them eventually died.

The Humane Society said despite the shelter being at full capacity, the team had no choice but to take in the cats, "determined to give them the attention they desperately needed."

As the cats were being nursed back to health, 11 cats quickly turned into 16. One of the adult cats, Chyna, gave birth to six kittens, but one of them eventually did not make it as Chyna struggled to attend to them. The surviving kittens, fortunately, have been growing stronger every day.

The Humane Society of Greater Miami is now hoping these cats will find forever, loving homes. Click here to apply to adopt one of these felines.

