Clear the Shelters: 2,600+ Pets Adopted in South Florida During Campaign

Thousands of animals found their forever homes in South Florida during this year's nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign.

There were 2,682 adoptions during the month of August in South Florida.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are part of the month-long effort by NBCUniversal Local which works to promote pet adoptions, support local shelters, and increase community awareness of animal welfare.

Since the campaign's start in 2015, more than 850,000 pets across the country have been adopted.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This year's campaign — which lasted from Aug. 1-31 — included more than 1,000 animal shelters and rescues across the United States, Puerto Rico and Guam.

The following shelters and pet foster care centers participated in this year's Clear the Shelters campaign:

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.