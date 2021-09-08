Clear The Shelters: Adopting The ‘Purr'fect Cat For Your Family

Clear The Shelters continues in South Florida and across the country, where NBC and Telemundo stations have helped find new homes for more than 550,000 animals over the last five years.

This year, instead of one big day, Clear The Shelters is four weeks long. There are adoption centers from Key West all the way up to Broward.

Animal Care & Adoption Center in Fort Lauderdale is one of those participating shelters where people can look at animals virtually or in person.

There are animals of all ages up for adoption and adoption is free and new pet parents will be given supplies to begin their new journey.

“Adult dogs and cats, when you adopt them from the shelter you kind of know who they are already,” Emily Wood, Director of Animal Care and Adoptions said. “They probably learn how to go to the bathroom in the appropriate place a little bit faster, they don’t eat your shoes quite as often.”

The folks at Broward County Animal Care tell NBC 6 that cat adoptions are doing really well but where they need a lot of help is with bigger dogs, which can be a harder fit for some households.