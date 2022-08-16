Clear the Shelters: Here is a Full List of Participating Shelters Across South Florida

Although the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign is coming to a close, there is still time to welcome a furry friend to your family.

This year's campaign included more than 1,000 animal shelters and rescues across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

Here is a complete list of participating South Florida shelters and pet foster cares:

Through the WeRescue's app, pet adoptions are made easier than ever before. Here you can browse available pets right from the comfort of your own home and filter by your standards of breed, gender or size. It even allows for virtual applications to be submitted.

This campaign also vows to support the community by hosting online events and donating proceeds to shelters or rescues in need. These efforts are spearheaded by Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site.

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.