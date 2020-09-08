More Than 130,000 Pets Adopted During Clear the Shelters Virtual ‘Adopt & Donate'

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 announced that more than 130,000 pets were adopted from shelters/rescues across the nation during the month-long Clear The Shelters™ 2020 pet adoption campaign.

To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, this year’s initiative took place from August 1 through August 31 and featured virtual pet adoptions.

The campaign also made it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues.

The national fundraising campaign resulted in more than $1.185 million in donations to benefit participating shelters/rescues. This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 presented its popular pet adoption campaign to local communities in partnership with area shelters/rescues.

Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than half a million pets find new homes.

This year’s Clear The Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign featured returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. The WeRescue iOS app and 24PetWatch’s free website 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter helped individuals adopt pets virtually while GreaterGood.org’s Clear The Shelters donation site ClearTheSheltersFund.org provided a way for people to donate to participating shelters/rescues to support their important work for pets.

For more information about this year’s pet adoption campaign, visit ClearTheShelters.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.