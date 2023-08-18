clear the shelters

Critics concerned over animals' living conditions as South Florida shelters overwhelmed

Shelter officials said animals are well taken care of, despite difficult circumstances

By Steve Litz

If you need to surrender a pet or stray animal to a shelter in South Florida you’re out of luck. 

Animal shelters in South Florida continue to be overwhelmed and at times have no capacity to accept new animals.

In Miami-Dade County, advocates are raising a flag about the rising temperatures, saying that dogs are out in the heat, with limited shelter, and they deserve better treatment.

Last weekend, advocates raised their voices outside the county’s overflow facility in Medley.

Rita Schwartz, one of the loudest voices, told NBC6 Miami-Dade Animal Services is falling short when it comes to controlling the animal population.

"The only way we can ever get to the root of the problem is spayed and neutering so we can finally get the overpopulation under control," Schwartz said.

The overflow facility Is accommodating dogs and cats that can’t fit in the newer adoption facility in Doral.

One of the problems is that adoptions are down, not as many people are coming into the shelters and taking some of the strays home, and all that does is back the numbers up here..

Shelter officials said the overflow facility has adequate shelter from the sun, fans, and good air flow. They also said it has plenty of water with shelter workers tending to the animals needs, every day.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is pushing back on critics who say animals are being mistreated.

"They're also given exercise, obviously food and water. There are large, industrial-sized fans and honestly we have many people working outside under much worse conditions," Levine Cava said. "These animals are safe and well cared for."

