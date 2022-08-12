WOW Mobile Brings Free Pet Care to Miami-Dade County Residents

Miami-Dade Animal Services continues to help care for animals across the county and has a program in place to help residents get medical care for their pets.

The WOW Mobile, which stands for Wellness on Wheels, provides essential veterinary services like vaccinations and check-ups to make sure your pet is healthy.

You can also have your dog or cat tested for heartworm and other parasites, and the best part is that all of the services are free. Here’s the catch: you have to be a resident of Miami-Dade County to be eligible to receive the free care.

The WOW Mobile was donated to Miami-Dade Animal Services by the Friends of Miami Animals to make medical treatment affordable and accessible. The free services were paid for with grants from FOMA in the first year, and now in year two, the county is picking up the tab.

Keeping your pet healthy isn’t the only service offered. The WOW Mobile is also dedicated to keeping pets safe by offering microchipping, to help give pet parents an added sense of security.

The Clear the Shelters campaign continues throughout the month of August, and Miami-Dade county wants to help new pet owners care for their new furry friends by providing this free service.

The event organizers target areas deemed "veterinary deserts" — places that don’t have typical vet services nearby when deciding where to park the WOW Mobile.

If you are a Miami-Dade County resident and would like to take advantage of the free pet care, the WOW Mobile is currently parked next to Robbie’s Feed and Supply near the Redlands, where it will remain until the end of August.

After that, it will roll out and head to its next location for another three-month stint.