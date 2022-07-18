Clearwater Man Murders His Mother After Year-Long Plot: Police

Police arrested a central Florida man this past weekend who they said murdered his own mother after a year-long plot.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports Clearwater Police Department officers arrived at an apartment owned by 24-year-old Logan Lopez and found the dead body of his 53-year-old mother, Mary Beth.

Police said Logan Lopez admitted to using a hammer to beat his mother before stabbing her multiple times, saying he lured his mother to the apartment after planning to "put an end to her."

“You see the worst of people, but you don’t see this brutality very often,” Clearwater Police Major Natalia Illich-Hailey said.

Logan Lopez, who has no criminal history, was taken into custody under the Baker Act and charged with first-degree murder.