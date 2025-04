The CLEO Institute is hosting its third annual "Race for Our Future - Miami Earth Day 5K" later this month.

The action takes place Sunday, April 27, at the Underline just north of the Brickell Metrorail Station at 800 Southwest 1st Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This "plastic-free event" features special guests, a post-race awards ceremony, music, and an interactive Eco-Village.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE:

• 6:30 a.m. Registration / Kit pick-up

• 7:30 a.m. Run/Walk – 5K Race Start

• 8:30 a.m. Program and Awards

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Click here for more information and to register.