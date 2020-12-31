Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital Reaches Covid Vaccine Supply Limit

Cleveland Clinic's Weston Hospital has reached its COVID-19 vaccine supply limit and thus ceased offering appointments to patients for the time being.

"Our appointment call centers have experienced a high volume of calls since opening," a press release from the hospital read. "Today, Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital reached its vaccine supply limit and has suspended scheduling patients."

The press release noted that the hospital has already scheduled 2,200 vaccinations for the upcoming week. Appointments will become available again when the doses are back in supply.

Though the hospital did not mark a specific timeline, it said it was working with the state to obtain more doses by "early next week." Updated information should be available on Cleveland Clinic's website.

In the meantime, Cleveland Clinic Martin Health and Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital are currently continuing to schedule appointments.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work toward vaccinating as many people as possible," the press release said.

