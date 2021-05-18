Clevelander Files Suit, Claims Miami Beach ‘Declared War' on Entertainment District

The iconic Clevelander Hotel has filed a lawsuit against the city of Miami Beach for what it calls “reckless” policies.

On Monday, the Clevelander filed a lawsuit, stating Miami Beach Beach has “declared war” on the entertainment district. The lawsuit comes after city commissioners voted to cut off alcohol sales at 2 a.m. in the area.

The company released this statement saying in part, “Over the past year, the Clevelander has attempted to work cooperatively with the City of Miami Beach to resolve its differences. Unfortunately, the City has refused to cooperate or act in a reasonable manner.”

Currently, last call is at 5 a.m. The new 2 a.m. cut-off is an attempt to curb fighting and chaos on South Beach.

Hotel owner Mitch Novick says he supports the city.

“The message must be sent out that the party is over,” Novick said. “One way of doing that is by having some restrictions and control. 5 a.m. is too late.”

An attorney for Miami Beach fired back against the hotel with this statement: “The City has not yet been served with this lawsuit, but looks forward to evaluating and addressing the allegations of the complaint once the plaintiff properly serves the City in compliance with Florida law.”

The 2 a.m. rule goes into effect this Saturday.