Clinical Trial Launched in Hialeah for COVID-19 Patients

If you’ve been recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and have been not been in the hospital, listen up. AGA Clinical Trials in Hialeah has launched a new clinical trial called, "ACTIV-2 Outpatient Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies Trial.”

“I would like to make a call to all the volunteers out there willing to help to end COVID-19 as soon as possible,” said Dr. Roberto Aguirre, who does global research for AGA clinical trials.

The trial is testing to see if antibodies can safely and effectively treat adults who have recently been infected with coronavirus, but who are not sick enough to go to the hospital.

“Antibodies are for acute use. They treat COVID right away. The treatment with antibodies is the most effective at this point if your positive results are four days after infusion with minimal side effects or no side effects seen so far,” said Dr. Aguirre.

Dr. Aguirre says they started the Activ-2 clinical trial in early August with 12 patients so far. If a strong antibody for a specific disease is found, it can be reproduced in the lab and turned into a treatment, called a monoclonal antibody.

The study is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases which is part of the National Institutes of Health.

The trial aims to enroll Black, Hispanic and Indigenous patients as the study cites data showing that communities of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“Anyone who wants to get treated by COVID should go to a research facility and get the proper treatment. Everything has to be trialed. Going through the proper authorities, going through the proper research programs available so we can get a very safe medication to the public that we can use,” said Dr. Aguirre.

Individuals 18 years and older in Miami-Dade and Broward counties who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past week and are not in the hospital can participate in the study taking place at AGA Clinical Trials at 900 West 49 Street, Suite 430, in Hialeah.

To find out more about the study you can call 877-345-8813 or go to: www.activ-2.org