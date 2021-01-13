first alert weather

Cloudy Skies Across South Florida on Wednesday Keeps Rain Chances in Forecast

Plenty of mid-level moisture will remain behind the front and the area may see a few showers rolling in during the second half of the day

If you're heading out the door Wednesday across South Florida, you might want to grab that umbrella thanks to the latest front to have moved near our area.

A front just recently pushed south of us and you can feel the subtle difference outside. A light north breeze is bringing slightly lower humidity, but don't expect sunshine on Wednesday.

Plenty of mid-level moisture will remain behind the front and the area may see a few showers rolling in during the second half of the day. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers will continue through the first half of the day Thursday before finally kicking out late in the day. Highs will drift into the low to mid-70s.

We get a break in the action Friday before the next front hits on Saturday. This front will be a little stronger as it delivers 50s by Sunday morning. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s Sunday afternoon.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

