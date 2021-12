Saturday morning begins with some clouds and fog followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Expect a high of 81°.

We could see a few spotty showers on Sunday morning, but we’re back into mainly dry weather for the afternoon with a high of 82°.

More showers are expected Monday followed by dry but much more humid weather for the rest of the week.