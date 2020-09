Over 30 pounds of cocaine was discovered onboard a vessel in the Miami River, U.S. Coast Guard and Customs officials said Wednesday.

The vessel, La Temperance, was boarded on Monday due its previous stop and "suspected fraudulent mariner credentials," the agency said.

While onboard, K-9 units sniffed out 20 packages of cocaine. Officials say the packages totaled to around 33 pounds of cocaine.

Coast Guard officials say law enforcement actions are still pending.