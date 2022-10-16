Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton

The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said.

Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday.

An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted Sector Miami watchstanders, of the overloaded 40-foot cabin cruiser Power Whirl with men, women, and children aboard waving their arms through the windows.

There were 53 males, 35 females, and 10 children aboard the cabin cruiser, according to officials.

During the course of the investigation, it was reported the people were at sea for seven days. They spent their final two days without food and water according to the Coast Guard.

"Paying anyone to smuggle you into the U.S. is dangerous and illegal," said Capt. Robert Kinsey, Coast Guard District Seven. "Smugglers do not care whether you live or die as evident by how recklessly overloaded this with was and how long these people went without food and water. These people are lucky to be alive."

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 96 Haitian migrants compared to:

7,137 Haitian migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.